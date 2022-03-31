© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Showers or flowers, it's April, and time for First Friday Arts

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Spring is here, the days are longer, the weather is warmer, and the COVID pandemic is at a low ebb (fingers crossed).

Arts events of all kinds are back on stages and in galleries, and we showcase a bunch of them in our First Friday Arts segment.

We invite arts organizations to phone 800-838-3760 to boost their events on air. Join the party as a listener or call in to report an event near you.

If you want your organization to get on the e-blast for First Friday arts, email JX@jeffnet.org.

