Fri 8:30 | AIFF documentary examines the fate of 'The Invisible Class'

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-30T090832.878.jpg

Why is it our country is wealthy and the economy is relatively strong, but we have so many people living on the streets?

That's a question Josh Hayes and Enrique Perez set out to answer. Organizations that work with homeless people told them they were not aware of any documentary films that got into the systemic causes of homelessness.

So they made one: The Invisible Class, part of the Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 1-10.

The filmmakers spend some time talking about what they found, and who they put their focus upon.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
