Fri 8:30 | AIFF documentary examines the fate of 'The Invisible Class'

Why is it our country is wealthy and the economy is relatively strong, but we have so many people living on the streets?

That's a question Josh Hayes and Enrique Perez set out to answer. Organizations that work with homeless people told them they were not aware of any documentary films that got into the systemic causes of homelessness.

So they made one: The Invisible Class, part of the Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 1-10.

The filmmakers spend some time talking about what they found, and who they put their focus upon.