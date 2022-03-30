Thu 8:30 | The art of nature presented at SMA in Ashland, coinciding with AIFF

We get used to the landscape around us, sometimes failing to take notice of the great beauty our region offers.

Artists offer their takes on the natural environments around us in a new show at the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland called "The Presence of Nature."

Claire Burbridge, Naeemeh Naeemaei, and Olga Volchkova, all immigrants who moved into the region, are the featured artists.

The show is meant to coincide with the Ashland Independent Film Festival, and it is curated by AIFF's former Artistic Director, Richard Herskowitz, and Jill Hartz, the former Executive Director of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at UO in Eugene.

The curators join us for a talk about the artwork and some video installations complementing it.