Wed 9 AM | Colonization, volcanoes, and feeding disaster victims subjects of AIFF 'Spotlight' films

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Humanity and the planet we live upon are central themes at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, with films starting to stream April 1st and staying online through April 10th.

Three films of the 114 total are featured as "spotlight" items, with limited geographic and time availability: Ron Howard's documentary "We Feed People," about the work of World Central Kitchen in feeding people in disaster zones, "Fire of Love," about a married couple whose volcano research saved lives but ultimately cost them their own, and "The Territory," which covers the efforts of an indigenous group in the Amazon working to defend their land against farmers intent on moving in and taking over.

Reps from all three films join us to talk about their projects and the work of making documentaries.

