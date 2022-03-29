© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | How to get your n̶e̶w̶b̶o̶r̶n̶ teenager to sleep through the night

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Parents of newborn babies often fret about getting their kids to sleep well. That is, when the parents are not too sleep-deprived to even fret.

Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright, therapists and creators of The Happy Sleeper, know plenty about getting little children to sleep. But their concerns extend to teenagers, who generally need a lot more sleep than they get.

Heather or Julie visit with ideas on how parents can accommodate the needs of their teens, while still making sure they take care of school and other requirements.

