Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Warming up to spring gardening with Lynn Kunstman

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

We got both excited and hungry recently, when our resident gardener introduced us to the concept of "lasagna gardening."

Sadly and happily, it's not about pasta, but about putting layers of cardboard and mulch in a garden to encourage plants to grow and grow well.

Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners knows a lot of tips and tricks and just plain science in the soil. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
