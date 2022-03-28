© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | The big tent for fun: Arcata Playhouse brings back Family Fun Series

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
All kinds of events that went on hiatus during the pandemic are returning in their original formats.

The Family Fun Series of Arcata Playhouse returns March 31st through April 16th, with a big variety of events held outdoors in a circus tent.

Musicians, comedy acts, arts and crafts, and more are featured.

Kathryn Cesarz, who handles operations and marketing for Arcata Playhouse, visits with further details on the offerings.

