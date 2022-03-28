© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Numbers down, fingers crossed they stay there: COVID Q&A

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
covid Q&A.jpg

Is it still weird to see people's actual faces when you meet them indoors?

We're getting used to the reality of now, with most mask requirements from the COVID pandemic no longer in effect. Still, some businesses request that customers continue with masks and other precautions, and health workers keep an eye on the numbers, wondering if recent spikes in Europe might happen here, too.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Coronavirus / COVID-19 News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
