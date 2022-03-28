Tue 8:30 | Numbers down, fingers crossed they stay there: COVID Q&A

Is it still weird to see people's actual faces when you meet them indoors?

We're getting used to the reality of now, with most mask requirements from the COVID pandemic no longer in effect. Still, some businesses request that customers continue with masks and other precautions, and health workers keep an eye on the numbers, wondering if recent spikes in Europe might happen here, too.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.