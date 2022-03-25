Mon 9 AM | The teaching of climate change in America, right and wrong

"Teach your children well," the song goes. What you teach them goes a long way toward determining their skills and views in life.

So what are we teaching them about climate change? It really depend on where you live, investigative journalist Katie Worth discovered.

If you live in a red state, your kids will generally learn that climate change is not caused by people. This and more are revealed in Worth's book Miseducation: How Climate Change Is Taught in America.

Katie Worth visits CSU-Chico this week (March 30th), and we get an advance visit on the JX.