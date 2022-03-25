© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The teaching of climate change in America, right and wrong

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-25T131511.409.jpg

"Teach your children well," the song goes. What you teach them goes a long way toward determining their skills and views in life.

So what are we teaching them about climate change? It really depend on where you live, investigative journalist Katie Worth discovered.

If you live in a red state, your kids will generally learn that climate change is not caused by people. This and more are revealed in Worth's book Miseducation: How Climate Change Is Taught in America.

Katie Worth visits CSU-Chico this week (March 30th), and we get an advance visit on the JX.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team