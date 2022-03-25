Mon 8 AM | Ashland film fest returns with new bosses in place

When the pandemic forced us away from public gatherings, movie theaters became off-limits.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival had to make its movie screenings online events, and it continues in that vein in this year's festival, April 1st through 10th.

There's a long list of films of all kinds to be seen, and a new management team overseeing things at AIFF.

Artistic Director Roberta Munroe returns to the JX, along with Director of Programming Joe Bilancio.

They give an overview of this year's festival.