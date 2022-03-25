© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Ashland film fest returns with new bosses in place

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-24T105205.959.jpg

When the pandemic forced us away from public gatherings, movie theaters became off-limits.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival had to make its movie screenings online events, and it continues in that vein in this year's festival, April 1st through 10th.

There's a long list of films of all kinds to be seen, and a new management team overseeing things at AIFF.

Artistic Director Roberta Munroe returns to the JX, along with Director of Programming Joe Bilancio.

They give an overview of this year's festival.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team