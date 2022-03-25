Mon 8:30 | AIFF featured local short shows Almeda Drive fire recovery
Documentary films are generally about OTHER people, right? But several documentaries have already been made about one of the major events of recent years in our region: the September 2020 fires.
The Phoenix-Talent area lost 2500 homes in the Almeda Drive fire, and Ashland filmmaker (and Shakespeare Festival veteran) Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, made a short documentary about the recovery, Futures RISING (The Futures We Dream).
The film is part of a program of short local films at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, running April 1-10. Mildred Ruiz-Sapp returns to talk about her film.