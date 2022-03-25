© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | AIFF featured local short shows Almeda Drive fire recovery

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT
Documentary films are generally about OTHER people, right? But several documentaries have already been made about one of the major events of recent years in our region: the September 2020 fires.

The Phoenix-Talent area lost 2500 homes in the Almeda Drive fire, and Ashland filmmaker (and Shakespeare Festival veteran) Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, made a short documentary about the recovery, Futures RISING (The Futures We Dream).

The film is part of a program of short local films at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, running April 1-10. Mildred Ruiz-Sapp returns to talk about her film.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
