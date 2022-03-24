© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | A fond look back at the life of the late Floyd McKay

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Floyd McKay, one of the big names of Oregon journalism from the past half-century, died recently.

The 60s, 70s, and early 80s were about setting an Oregon-style environmental ethic that other states moved to emulate. Tom McCall was the governor for much of that time, but there were also notable accomplishments when McCall rival Bob Straub took over the office.

Floyd McKay covered the state capitol during that period, and he shared his perspective in the book Reporting the Oregon Story: How Activists and Visionaries Transformed a State.

Floyd Joined us in 2016, and we return to the interview here.

