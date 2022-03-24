© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Ashland Contemporary Theatre features local playwrights in its return

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
COVID swept many a theater company off the stage. Now that restrictions have been reduced, actors are returning to the boards, including at Ashland Contemporary Theatre.

When ACT has been active, it has featured the works of local playwrights in its "Moonlighting" series.

"Moonlighting 2022: Passages" features life transitions and passages in works by Rogue Valley playwrights. Performances begin this weekend (March 26th).

ACT Artistic Director Jeannine Grizzard returns to the JX with details.

