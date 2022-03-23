© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Far from Ukraine, Rogue Valley residents make flags in support

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Watching the war in Ukraine leaves a lot of us feeling helpless. We don't want to see people hurt and fleeing for their lives, but what can we do?

Sal Edwards and Estelle Gray of Medford asked the same question. They attended a Ukraine Solidarity rally in town, and asked people where to get Ukrainian flags. Nowhere local, it seems.

So out came the fabric and the sewing machine, and Estelle made her own flag. She makes others and Ukrainian flag pins, and encourages people do to the same, through Ukraine Flags for Solidarity.

Estelle and Sal visit to talk about the process and the people.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
