Far from Ukraine, Rogue Valley residents make flags in support

Watching the war in Ukraine leaves a lot of us feeling helpless. We don't want to see people hurt and fleeing for their lives, but what can we do?

Sal Edwards and Estelle Gray of Medford asked the same question. They attended a Ukraine Solidarity rally in town, and asked people where to get Ukrainian flags. Nowhere local, it seems.

So out came the fabric and the sewing machine, and Estelle made her own flag. She makes others and Ukrainian flag pins, and encourages people do to the same, through Ukraine Flags for Solidarity.

Estelle and Sal visit to talk about the process and the people.