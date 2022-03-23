© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

The Antarctic discovery of Shackleton's ship, on Underground History

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-23T092412.094.jpg

The story of Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic expedition is well known: explorer and crew all returned to England, but without their ship.

The ship Endurance was crushed by the sea ice and sank, leaving Shackleton and company to make it back to civilization in small boats. Little did most of us know that the Endurance was well-preserved by the cold water, and the recent discovery of its final resting place revealed stunning images of a nearly-intact vessel.

The story is a natural for this month's edition of Underground History, our joint archaeology segment with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA returns, bringing back James Delgado, finder of many lost ships.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange Underground History
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team