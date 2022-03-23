The Antarctic discovery of Shackleton's ship, on Underground History

The story of Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic expedition is well known: explorer and crew all returned to England, but without their ship.

The ship Endurance was crushed by the sea ice and sank, leaving Shackleton and company to make it back to civilization in small boats. Little did most of us know that the Endurance was well-preserved by the cold water, and the recent discovery of its final resting place revealed stunning images of a nearly-intact vessel.

The story is a natural for this month's edition of Underground History, our joint archaeology segment with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA returns, bringing back James Delgado, finder of many lost ships.