The Jefferson Exchange

New Yorker cartoonist David Sipress tells another funny story: his life

Published March 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Any longtime reader of The New Yorker can recognize the cartoons of David Sipress.

It seems like Sipress has been drawing funny cartoons all his life for the magazine. The truth is that Sipress did not start at The New Yorker until he was 50 years old, after years of making creative works and disappointing his parents.

They had hoped for a different career for their son, and that tension is at the center of Sipress's new book What's So Funny?: A Cartoonist's Memoir.

A lot of the focus falls on David's father Nat Sipress, an immigrant from Ukraine. He passed his sense of humor on to his son, but for a living?

We visit with David Sipress about his formative years and his work.

The Jefferson Exchange
