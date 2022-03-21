Whistleblower who outed Chinese-owned ZTE tells story in a new book

Corporations guard their secrets jealously, and do not encourage the actions of whistleblowers. Now imagine working for a corporation that is owned partly by the Chinese government, and how much of a risk a whistleblower would be taking there.

ZTE is the company, and Ashley Yablon is the whistleblower, and it really happened.

Yablon put the word out when ZTE sold surveillance equipment to countries under embargo, risking his career and potentially a lot more.

Yablon tells the story in his forthcoming book, Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country.

The author joins us to go down the trail of discovery, realization, and action.

Ashley also has a podcast, "The Truth Champion."