The Jefferson Exchange

Masks down here, cases up there: COVID Q&A

Published March 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
The first few days after Oregon dropped its indoor COVID mask requirement featured news from here and abroad; the news from here showed smiling faces relieved to ditch the masks.

The news from abroad took note of rising case numbers--up nearly 50% in the UK--after COVID controls came off. That is the reality of the moment as we move into what is supposed to be a post-pandemic period.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Coronavirus / COVID-19
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
