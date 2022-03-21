Masks down here, cases up there: COVID Q&A

The first few days after Oregon dropped its indoor COVID mask requirement featured news from here and abroad; the news from here showed smiling faces relieved to ditch the masks.

The news from abroad took note of rising case numbers--up nearly 50% in the UK--after COVID controls came off. That is the reality of the moment as we move into what is supposed to be a post-pandemic period.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

