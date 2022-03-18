Is it tyranny, or just keeping order?

Americans are fond of saying they would never abide tyranny, but history is filled with tales of societies that made similar claims... and then fell into tyranny.

One person's tyranny is another person's "putting the right people in power."

Fresno State professor Andrew Fiala knows the history and the philosophy, and shares it with the rest of us in his book Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants, and Citizens.

We get insights into how people gain great power, and how societies enable them, in a visit with the author.