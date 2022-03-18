The Ground Floor: the continued growth of co-working spaces

The COVID pandemic sent many people home, to do their work online. It has some advantages, as evidenced by the many people still opting for WFH (work from home).

And yet... co-working spaces--offices shared by people working for several businesses--appear to be growing. One bit of evidence: the CoWork Collective, in the Rogue Valley.

When we last visited with owner Abigail Schilling, she had one space with rentals available; now she's up to three split between Medford and Ashland. Abigail is our guest once again in our business/entrepreneur segment, the Ground Floor.

The segment is produced by Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Consulting, in partnership with JPR.

