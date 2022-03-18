© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

The Ground Floor: the continued growth of co-working spaces

Published March 18, 2022
Abigail Schilling

The COVID pandemic sent many people home, to do their work online. It has some advantages, as evidenced by the many people still opting for WFH (work from home).

And yet... co-working spaces--offices shared by people working for several businesses--appear to be growing. One bit of evidence: the CoWork Collective, in the Rogue Valley.

When we last visited with owner Abigail Schilling, she had one space with rentals available; now she's up to three split between Medford and Ashland. Abigail is our guest once again in our business/entrepreneur segment, the Ground Floor.

The segment is produced by Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Consulting, in partnership with JPR.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
