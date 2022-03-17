Going crackers in Ashland, in our Savor segment

If the world is truly going crackers, Tom Reilly will be ready.

He spent most of his working life in construction, but has now focused on a new venture: making nutritious crackers in Ashland, under the name The Harvest Cracker. The Harvest Cracker business itself is young and fresh, using mostly organic ingredients.

Tom's creation is featured in this month's edition of our food segment, Savor. Will Smith, a Rogue Valley food stylist, is our producer and guide for each and every Savor segment.

We learn more when Tom and Will visit. Will made a dip for the crackers...

Herb and Feta dip

2 cups packed fresh herbs (I used dill, mint, parsley and basil)

2 cloves garlic peeled

2 scallions cut in 2” lengths

Juice from 1 lemon

Salt to taste

½ cup olive oil

½ cup crumbled feta

1 cup Greek yogurt

Veggies and crackers for dipping

In a food processor, place all the herbs, scallions, lemon juice and a pinch of salt, process until finely chopped. With motor running drizzle oil until incorporated. Add feta and purée till smooth. Remove from processor, and place mixture in a mixing bowl. Add yogurt and stir until combined. Can be held in refrigerator for a few days. Enjoy!