© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

How a single company took over an entire sub-continent

Published March 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (89).jpg

If you've ever wondered how small countries in Europe managed to subjugate and colonize the vast expanse of India, William Dalrymple has the answers.

He looked into the workings of the East India Company--the British one, not the Dutch one--and found a lot to write about.

The story is told in Dalrymple's book The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire. The book details how a huge land mass, its people, and its resources were put under the control of a corporation owned by people who had never been to India and really didn't know much about it.

Other than how much money they made from it. William Dalrymple, himself a resident of India, visits with an overview of a very big story.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team