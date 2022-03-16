© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

War in Ukraine brings renewed warnings about cyberwar

Published March 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
The warnings about Russians engaging in cybercrime come pretty regularly even when the world is calm.

Now that Russia is waging war on Ukraine, there are additional warnings to watch out for activity that could mess up your computers at home and at work. Cyberwarfare is just part of modern warfare, the experts tell us.

Mark Decker is the Information Technology Director for Jackson County;

Tom Battaglia holds the analogous position at Southern Oregon University.

They refresh the warnings about avoiding phishing and other scams.

