After the Sine Die: perspectives on Oregon's recent legislative session

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Representative Kim Wallan and Senator Jeff Golden

The even-numbered-year sessions of the Oregon Legislature are capped at a maximum of 35 days, and legislators didn't even need that many this year.

The session closed last week after just 32 days, and a flurry of bills on a variety of subjects. Accomplishments include re-balancing the budget, making farmworkers eligible for overtime, and banning greyhound racing in the state.

There's a lot to unpack, and we do so in three segments. Oregon Public Broadcasting loans us a legislative reporter or two for a quick overview.

Then we split by house and by party: Democratic Senator Jeff Golden of Ashland gives his perspective on the legislative events. Then Republican Representative Kim Wallan of Medford checks in for her lookback at the session.

If all goes well in Oregon, this is the last legislative session before this year's elections.

