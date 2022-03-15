March sadness: thinking winter was over in your garden
Spring is just days away now, even though blossoms started appearing weeks ago in parts of the region. Caution to the gardeners, though: there is likely still frost ahead.
Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners knows a lot of tips and tricks and just plain science in the soil.
She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.
Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org. If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.
We got a reminder this week that there are LOTS of things ready to plant now:
Direct seed into garden soil
- Arugula
- Carrots
- Chervil
- Chives
- Cilantro
- Corn salad
- Fava beans
- Garden cress
- Kale
- Kohlrabi
- Leeks
- Lettuce
- Mustard and turnip greens
- Onions
- Parsley
- Peas
- Radishes
- Scallions
- Spinach
- Swiss chard
- Turnips