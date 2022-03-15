© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

March sadness: thinking winter was over in your garden

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening Q&A.jpg

Spring is just days away now, even though blossoms started appearing weeks ago in parts of the region. Caution to the gardeners, though: there is likely still frost ahead.

Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners knows a lot of tips and tricks and just plain science in the soil.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org. If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.

We got a reminder this week that there are LOTS of things ready to plant now:

Direct seed into garden soil

  • Arugula
  • Carrots
  • Chervil
  • Chives
  • Cilantro
  • Corn salad
  • Fava beans
  • Garden cress
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Mustard and turnip greens
  • Onions
  • Parsley
  • Peas
  • Radishes
  • Scallions
  • Spinach
  • Swiss chard
  • Turnips
