Inequality critic says Russian oligarchs hide money in U.S. tax havens

Published March 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-13T203525.654.jpg

We've heard the term "oligarch" a bit more since Russia invaded Ukraine, but they've been around a long time.

And Russian oligarchs in particular have established strong ties in the West and spread their money around; the buying and building of expensive homes in England led some people to call the capital "Londongrad."

Chuck Collins, heir to the Oscar Meyer fortune and a frequent critic of wealth inequality, says rich Russians are also hiding money in American tax havens.

Collins, who joined us to talk about tax avoidance in 2021, returns to discuss this issue.

