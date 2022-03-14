Friends of The Animal Shelter prep for puppy/kitten flood

Early spring is the time of year cats and dogs begin giving birth, resulting in a jump in the numbers of animals taken to shelters. Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) in Jackson County is preparing for the annual onslaught of puppies and kittens.

In the near-term, foster parents will be needed to help socialize young animals and prepare them for permanent homes. And long-term, FOTAS works to convince pet owners to get their fuzzy loved ones spayed and neutered, to reduce future litters.

FOTAS Board President Becky Cohn stops by with more details.