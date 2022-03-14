Aftermask: COVID Q&A as spring arrives

The indoor mask mandates are gone, but forever?

It will take some time to answer that question. Oregon's indoor mask mandate came off March 12th, days after people still walked the streets of Portland wearing masks outdoors.

Now we get to see what happens with numbers of new cases and other measures of COVID-19.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.