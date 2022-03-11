Federal housing money promised to fire zones, but some steps remain

The housing market was already tight and expensive in the Rogue Valley, and that was before the Almeda Drive fire wiped out 2500 homes at once.

Many of the homes destroyed were less costly to own and rent, and restoring that end of the market will take some work. The federal government allocated $422 Million for housing related to disaster recovery through HUD, Housing and Urban Development.

But state government in Oregon still has some hoops to jump through to access the money; that's work that will be done by Oregon Housing and Community Services before a June deadline. Alex Campbell, Chief External Affairs Officer for Recovery and Resiliency at OHCS, is our guest.