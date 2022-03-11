© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Federal housing money promised to fire zones, but some steps remain

Published March 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
The Almeda Fire destroyed hundreds of mobile homes at parks across Jackson County. It released smoke that was so thick, it topped the state's air monitors.

The housing market was already tight and expensive in the Rogue Valley, and that was before the Almeda Drive fire wiped out 2500 homes at once.

Many of the homes destroyed were less costly to own and rent, and restoring that end of the market will take some work. The federal government allocated $422 Million for housing related to disaster recovery through HUD, Housing and Urban Development.

But state government in Oregon still has some hoops to jump through to access the money; that's work that will be done by Oregon Housing and Community Services before a June deadline. Alex Campbell, Chief External Affairs Officer for Recovery and Resiliency at OHCS, is our guest.

