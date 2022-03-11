© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Curious: UO journalism professor finds further evidence of bias in medicine

Published March 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
stethoscope_doctor_flickr_p.jpeg
Alex E. Proimos / Flickr
/

Stories and studies of unequal treatment in medicine abound. Now a University of Oregon researcher adds to the body of work with a study of language.

Assistant Professor Dave Markowitz focuses his studies on the psychology of language, and his study of thousands of patients treated at a hospital in Boston shows different terms used by medical professionals, based on race and gender. Doctors appear to be neither race- nor gender-blind.

We unfold the findings and some asterisks attached to them, in a chat with Markowitz. He's the guest in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio, our monthly visit with UO researchers.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange CuriousAppfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team