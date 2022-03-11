Curious: UO journalism professor finds further evidence of bias in medicine

Stories and studies of unequal treatment in medicine abound. Now a University of Oregon researcher adds to the body of work with a study of language.

Assistant Professor Dave Markowitz focuses his studies on the psychology of language, and his study of thousands of patients treated at a hospital in Boston shows different terms used by medical professionals, based on race and gender. Doctors appear to be neither race- nor gender-blind.

We unfold the findings and some asterisks attached to them, in a chat with Markowitz. He's the guest in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio, our monthly visit with UO researchers.