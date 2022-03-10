© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Exchange Exemplar: How to avoid selling out

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-03-07T154504.241.jpg

Whatever hopes and dreams you have for yourself and your own life, you do not live separate from society. Other people have desires and expectations for you, and it can be quite a trick satisfying both yourself and other people.

Maybe what it takes to get the approval of others lessens your regard for yourself.

Executive coach Lily Zheng and psychologist Inge Hansen explore the process of finding a balance, in their book The Ethical Sellout: Maintaining Your Integrity in the Age of Compromise.

They share stories of people who felt pressure to change to succeed, to stop being fully themselves.

Dr. Inge Hansen joined us in this 2019 interview.

