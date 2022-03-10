© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Helping women recover from breast cancer treatment, with horses

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
A woman pets a horse at Riding Beyond

A woman who's been through breast cancer treatment needs a friend or two or three. And as Riding Beyond has demonstrated for years now, the friend does not have to be human.

Horses are the friends women healing from surgery or chemo or radiation (or a combination) find in the program. Spending time with the animals--it doesn't have to be riding--confers benefits to body and mind.

Riding Beyond, based in the Ashland area, is always looking for volunteers to train.

Trish Broersma is the founder, director, and lead instructor; she visits with news of the program.

