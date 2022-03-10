© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Almeda fire memories form core of student podcast in Talent

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-03-07T151232.139.jpg

People of all ages are creating podcasts these days.

The students at Talent Elementary School had a lot to put in theirs; they've been dealing with the pandemic and masks and all that, PLUS the Almeda Drive fire wiping out hundreds of homes in the community.

Students in the Outdoor Discovery Program at TES built a temporary studio and recorded more than an hour of audio for a podcast. They trimmed it down to six and a half minutes and entered it in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge, for students in grades 5 through 12.

Jessica Ward is the teacher who guided them through the process. She and a student or two talk to us about the creation of the podcast and the challenge of talking about some traumatic incidents in the district.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team