Almeda fire memories form core of student podcast in Talent

People of all ages are creating podcasts these days.

The students at Talent Elementary School had a lot to put in theirs; they've been dealing with the pandemic and masks and all that, PLUS the Almeda Drive fire wiping out hundreds of homes in the community.

Students in the Outdoor Discovery Program at TES built a temporary studio and recorded more than an hour of audio for a podcast. They trimmed it down to six and a half minutes and entered it in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge, for students in grades 5 through 12.

Jessica Ward is the teacher who guided them through the process. She and a student or two talk to us about the creation of the podcast and the challenge of talking about some traumatic incidents in the district.