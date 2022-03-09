© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Eating local is one thing. Eating out of your own backyard is quite another.

Published March 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
When Tamar Haspel and her husband lived in Manhattan, growing their own food was not even a choice.

That changed when they moved to Cape Cod, and decided to grow vegetables and raise chickens. Haspel self-bestows the term of "crappy gardener," but she gave it her all, a story she tells in the book To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure, and Dinner in Your Own Backyard.

Whether you can grow award-winning tomatoes or can't keep weeds alive, there's a guide to using your own ingenuity in the book.

The author visits The Exchange.

