War and new media top the subjects in Signals & Noise

The Olympics, followed by Russian war.

It's happened twice now, just eight years apart. And the coverage of the Russian war in Ukraine, and the social media involvement in it, figures among the subjects in this month's edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and subbing this week, Robert Arellano, founder of the Southern Oregon University Emerging Media and Digital Arts program Join us for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.