Report on US science and engineering shows balance of power shifting

If we want the United States to hold its own with countries around the world in science and engineering, it helps to know how we're doing in those fields.

That's why there's a 2022 State of U.S. Science and Engineering report to track the commitment of money and people to research and development and more.

The United States does the most R&D, but China is coming up fast, in a shift from the U.S. and Europe to Asia.

We hear more details from the report, and their implications, in a chat with Julia Phillips, formerly of Sandia National Laboratories and currently a member of the National Science Board.