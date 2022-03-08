Waiting for spring--and water--with our resident Master Gardener

Our gardening discussions have taken a turn of late, as they should: this growing season will likely include a lot less of some of the things necessary for plants to grow.

Water tops the list, as the drought continues. Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners is making plans for her own garden, and plans to help anyone else tending one.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.