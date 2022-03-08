© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Waiting for spring--and water--with our resident Master Gardener

Published March 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Our gardening discussions have taken a turn of late, as they should: this growing season will likely include a lot less of some of the things necessary for plants to grow.

Water tops the list, as the drought continues. Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners is making plans for her own garden, and plans to help anyone else tending one.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
