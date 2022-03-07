© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Independence or not: understanding the issues in Western Sahara

Published March 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-03-04T085109.793.jpg

All eyes are on Ukraine of late, but it is not the only fight for territory going on in the world.

Groups in the Western Sahara desert have been fighting with Morocco for decades now, in a face-off that alternates between hot and not.

Stephen Zunes and Jacob Mundy lay out the issues and the players in their book Western Sahara: War, Nationalism, and Conflict Irresolution.

The conflict has been going on for so long, the book is now in a second edition. Stephen Zunes brings us up to speed on the conflict and the current state of affairs.

The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
