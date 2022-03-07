Independence or not: understanding the issues in Western Sahara

All eyes are on Ukraine of late, but it is not the only fight for territory going on in the world.

Groups in the Western Sahara desert have been fighting with Morocco for decades now, in a face-off that alternates between hot and not.

Stephen Zunes and Jacob Mundy lay out the issues and the players in their book Western Sahara: War, Nationalism, and Conflict Irresolution.

The conflict has been going on for so long, the book is now in a second edition. Stephen Zunes brings us up to speed on the conflict and the current state of affairs.