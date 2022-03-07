Stories of Southern Oregon visits with Rogue Valley Food System Network

We haven't heard the phrase "eat local" for a while, but it's still out there as a goal.

Food with less traveling and less processing is generally better for us. And the Rogue Valley Food System Network works to put local foods on local tables, connecting growers and consumers and all the people in between.

We get a glimpse of the network and its workings in this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Maureen brings in Alison Hensley Sexauer, the Executive Director of RVFSN, for a chat about a big job and the little parts of pulling it off.