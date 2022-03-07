© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Stories of Southern Oregon visits with Rogue Valley Food System Network

Published March 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-03-04T082137.692.jpg
1911 pear harvest at Hillcrest Orchard

We haven't heard the phrase "eat local" for a while, but it's still out there as a goal.

Food with less traveling and less processing is generally better for us. And the Rogue Valley Food System Network works to put local foods on local tables, connecting growers and consumers and all the people in between.

We get a glimpse of the network and its workings in this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Maureen brings in Alison Hensley Sexauer, the Executive Director of RVFSN, for a chat about a big job and the little parts of pulling it off.

The Jefferson Exchange Stories of Southern Oregon
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
