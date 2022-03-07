© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Untangling the new, maskless reality in COVID Q&A

Published March 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
covid q&a.jpg

The ubiquitous masks of the COVID pandemic may become rare in the very near future.

Oregon's indoor mask mandate comes off at the end of the week (effective March 12th), and even schools are ditching the masks in favor of other COVID control strategies. Will they work, especially when all of our counties are still listed as "high risk" by the CDC?

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange Coronavirus / COVID-19 NewsAppfeed
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
