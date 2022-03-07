Untangling the new, maskless reality in COVID Q&A

The ubiquitous masks of the COVID pandemic may become rare in the very near future.

Oregon's indoor mask mandate comes off at the end of the week (effective March 12th), and even schools are ditching the masks in favor of other COVID control strategies. Will they work, especially when all of our counties are still listed as "high risk" by the CDC?

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.