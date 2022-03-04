© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR alum writes book about why he got fed up with gyms

Published March 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
Membership in gyms and health clubs rises every year in our country, or at least it did before the pandemic.

Many of us are determined to get enough steps and reps and pounds lifted to get our lives into shape. Dave Young used to help people get there, as a coach and fitness trainer and gym owner.

Somewhere along the way, he came to the conclusion that people don't want to tune their bodies, but their lives. That's when he sold his gym and moved on, a story he tells in the book A Mild Case of Dead.

Dave Young joins us to talk about the high price he saw people paying in seeking physical fitness.

If the name sounds familiar... Dave is a former JPR newscaster and reporter.

