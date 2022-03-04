© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Indigenous and LGBTQ: exploring SOU's Queer Indigenous Gathering

Published March 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
queer indigenous
Navajo two-spirit couple taken in 1866

500-plus years of oppression continue to grate on Native American individuals and communities.

Add to that the continued dislike and distrust of people who identify as LGBTQ, and you've got people who feel persecuted from many directions.

Students at Southern Oregon University take a course called Queer Indigenous Studies in the Native American Studies (NAS) program.

The class culminates with the Queer Indigenous Gathering, the seventh of its kind (on March 8th).

We discuss issues and the event with Brook Colley, NAS chair, and students Kate Bergey and AJ Nealon.

