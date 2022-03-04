The Squeaky Wheel answers your questions about getting a car ready for travel

The open road beckons.

After two years of pandemic and limited traveling, the chance to really cut loose and GO somewhere appears to be real (barring any more variants). If it's a car trip you seek, you might want to pay some attention to that funny noise coming from underneath your rig.

Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive, knows a thing or two about finding vehicular issues. Zach joins us once a month for a car-care Q&A we call The Squeaky Wheel.

So squeak up with your question or story of misbehaving vehicles: 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Together we might be able to figure out what's going on under the hood.