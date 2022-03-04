© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

The Squeaky Wheel answers your questions about getting a car ready for travel

Published March 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
squeaky wheel

The open road beckons.

After two years of pandemic and limited traveling, the chance to really cut loose and GO somewhere appears to be real (barring any more variants). If it's a car trip you seek, you might want to pay some attention to that funny noise coming from underneath your rig.

Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive, knows a thing or two about finding vehicular issues. Zach joins us once a month for a car-care Q&A we call The Squeaky Wheel.

So squeak up with your question or story of misbehaving vehicles: 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Together we might be able to figure out what's going on under the hood.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange Squeaky Wheel
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team