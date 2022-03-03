© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Exchange Exemplar: What to expect on the other side of the depths of grief

Published March 3, 2022
George Bonanno

It's weird how two words that represent such different concepts can sound exactly the same: morning and mourning.
They both happen every day, but we tend to studiously avoid the grieving kind.

Psychologist George Bonanno recognizes that people have to work through grief at their own pace; it can't be truncated or hurried.

He wrote a big book on the subject, then updated it a decade later. It's titled The Other Side of Sadness: What the New Science of Bereavement Tells Us About Life After Loss. Sadness is not the only emotion present in grief, not by a long shot.

We get this and other details in our 2020 interview with the author.

