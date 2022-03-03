March forth on March fourth: First Friday Arts

Fridays are when we celebrate the arts on the JX. First Fridays, specifically, to sync up with the various First Friday arts events around the region.

It's been nearly a full two years since the declaration of the pandemic and the corresponding restrictions put major clamps on arts events and the gatherings of people--often indoors--they entail.

But they've been coming back bit by bit, and we talk them up in this month's First Friday Arts segment.

We invite arts organizations to phone 800-838-3760 to boost their events on air.

Join the party as a listener or call in to report an event near you.

This month's visitors:

