Oregon ranks first in anti-smoking programs, but...
Only three states recently increased the amount of money they spend on programs to get people to stop smoking.
Oregon and California are two of them, and North Carolina is the third.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids reported the numbers recently, with the caveat that NO state is currently funding tobacco prevention/cessation programs at the levels recommended by the federal CDC.
A rep from the Campaign visits to talk about Oregon's efforts, which rank closest to the CDC-recommended levels.