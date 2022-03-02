© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Oregon ranks first in anti-smoking programs, but...

March 2, 2022
Only three states recently increased the amount of money they spend on programs to get people to stop smoking.
Oregon and California are two of them, and North Carolina is the third.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids reported the numbers recently, with the caveat that NO state is currently funding tobacco prevention/cessation programs at the levels recommended by the federal CDC.

A rep from the Campaign visits to talk about Oregon's efforts, which rank closest to the CDC-recommended levels.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
