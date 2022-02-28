© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

How working from home changes home and work, and more

Published March 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-02-28T090918.174.jpg

The lockdown came, you stayed home, and your work got done from there.

Now that return-to-work dates are being announced by major companies, the tide is flowing very much in the other direction. But many workers embraced the work-from-home environment and don't want to let it go completely.

As employers let that happen, it means changes for both the home and work environments, and just about every place in between. Think about how it will change our cities, for example.

Matthew Kahn, an urban economist, did just that, in his book Going Remote: How the Flexible Work Economy Can Improve Our Lives and Our Cities.

Listen to the author's thinking on the new world COVID created.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
