How working from home changes home and work, and more

The lockdown came, you stayed home, and your work got done from there.

Now that return-to-work dates are being announced by major companies, the tide is flowing very much in the other direction. But many workers embraced the work-from-home environment and don't want to let it go completely.

As employers let that happen, it means changes for both the home and work environments, and just about every place in between. Think about how it will change our cities, for example.

Matthew Kahn, an urban economist, did just that, in his book Going Remote: How the Flexible Work Economy Can Improve Our Lives and Our Cities.

Listen to the author's thinking on the new world COVID created.