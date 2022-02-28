© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Not quite planting time yet, but advice time with our resident master gardener

Published March 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
gardening Q&A.jpg

The arctic air is gone, meteorologists call it spring already, and growing season draws that much closer.

We've learned to pay attention to two things in garden planning: the calendar, so you don't plant before the last frost; and our resident master gardener.

Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners is making plans for her own garden, and plans to help anyone else tending one. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, going weekly as of this week. If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team