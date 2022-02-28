Not quite planting time yet, but advice time with our resident master gardener

The arctic air is gone, meteorologists call it spring already, and growing season draws that much closer.

We've learned to pay attention to two things in garden planning: the calendar, so you don't plant before the last frost; and our resident master gardener.

Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners is making plans for her own garden, and plans to help anyone else tending one. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, going weekly as of this week. If Lynn doesn't have the answer, she'll know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.