Where the whales are: OSU helps compile atlas of whale travel routes

You might have missed it between Valentine's Day and Presidents Day, but February 20th was World Whale Day.

That's the day the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and partners issued a report on the routes that whales use to migrate in the oceans: Protecting Blue Corridors.

It shows not only where whales take their journeys, but the obstacles that are building to their safe passage, everything from climate change to fishing line entanglements.

Oregon State University is one of the partners on the report; Daniel Palacios, an Associate Professor in Whale Habitats at OSU, is our guest.