11 days to mask mandate end in Oregon, more COVID Q&A

At this point, the numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon are falling even faster than the projections from the state. That's important, because those numbers will factor into the date at which Oregon's mask mandate comes off.

The plan called for the mandate to sunset no later than the end of March, and the recent word is: March 19. And then THAT was changed to March 12.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for weekly COVID Q&A sessions. Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

